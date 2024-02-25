The NBA announced on Sunday afternoon that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall have been suspended one game for their incident that occurred during Friday night's game in New Orleans. Additionally, Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado have been suspended three games for leaving the bench area during the on-court altercation that broke out between the two teams.
After Zion Williamson was fouled by Kevin Love, resulting in Williamson falling hard to the ground, a scuffle appeared to break out behind the scenes between the two teams. At the center of it all were Marshall and Butler, as the Pelicans forward grabbed Butler's neck, causing matters to escalate quickly.
The two teams began shoving and pushing one another, leading to both bench areas being involved. Alvarado and Bryant, who both left the bench area, ended up causing more problems, resulting in their harsher suspension.
More details are to come shortly.