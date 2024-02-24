Early in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat's 106-95 home win vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Kevin Love fouled Zion Williamson, which sparked a brawl between the teams.
In total, four players, including Jimmy Butler, as well as a few fans, were ejected from the game. But after an extensive pause in the action, the referees ruled that the initial foul by Love was nothing more than a common foul.
“The foul by Kevin Love did not meet the criteria for a Flagrant Foul 1 — there was no wind up, impact or follow-through,” NBA official Curtis Blair told The Athletic's Will Guillory after the game.
Despite it being the impetus for the brouhaha, Williamson said he wasn't mad at Love for the foul.
“I wasn't tripping about K-Love because he actually protected me on my fall,” Williamson said. “All of a sudden I see [Jimmy] Butler kind of lunging toward Naji [Marshall], so I'm trying to get there like, ‘Yo, relax, like what's going on?'”
Blair explained in the post-game pool report why Butler, Marshall, Thomas Bryant, and Jose Alvarado were each ejected.
“Butler and Marshall engaged in physical contact which escalates the altercation. Alvarado and Bryant engaged in a physical altercation that continued the altercation,” Blair said. “We did not see [Bryant and Alvarado] leave [their benches], but it is not our decision. It is up to the league office to determine if they left their respective benches.”
Alvarado and Bryant, who both appeared to throw punches at each other, will almost assuredly be suspended for at least a game for their involvement in the fight.
Butler claimed that Willaimson “flopped,” while Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he believed Williamson slipped and Love attempting to grab him on the way down made it look “a lot worse than what it was.”
A Heat fan wearing a Dwyane Wade jersey was escorted out of the stands, and a Pelicans supporter wearing a CJ McCollum jersey earned an ejection for throwing things at the Heat players during the scuffle.