If there's one thing Jimmy Butler is known for, it's never backing down when it comes to heated moments. The Miami Heat star has seen his fair share of in-game scuffles, and through it all, he's always stood his ground. It was demonstrated once again on Friday, during the Heat's physical win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Following a hard foul from Kevin Love on Zion Williamson, an altercation ensued between Miami and New Orleans with a total of four players getting ejected. Butler was one of them, as he and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall got into it during the scuffle.
After the win, Butler continued firing barbs toward the Pelicans. He didn't sugarcoat his words when asked about the next time both teams face each other again.
“We'll beat them the next time too,” Butler said, via ClutchPoints and Baly Sports Sun. “We’re just the better team… When we get them on our home court, it's gonna be a different game. I hope they're healthy. It’s gonna be the same outcome.”
Prior to his ejection early in the fourth, Butler managed to produce 23 points and nine rebounds. Still, even without their vet, the Heat showed that they could close out the game in front of a hostile Smoothie King Center.
Led by Bam Adebayo, Miami went on an 11-0 run with over eight minutes left to secure the win. Adebayo finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro added 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Jimmy Butler and the Heat look to extend their winning streak against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.