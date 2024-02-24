The New Orleans Pelicans home game against the Miami Heat on Friday quickly descended into chaos during the fourth quarter. Players from both the Pelicans and Heat bench got involved in the fight that began when Kevin Love seemingly fouled Zion Williamson intentionally. Naji Marshall came over to defend Williamson and that was when he got into it with Jimmy Butler. Predictably, social media blew up with fans weighing in with their response to the altercation.
The fight between the Pelicans and Heat had seemed to have calmed down with Jimmy Butler and Naji Marshall already separated when the Pelicans' Jose Alvarado and the Heat's Thomas Bryant reignited emotions while at the scorer's table.
Following the entire drama, Jimmy Butler, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Thomas Bryant were all ejected. A fan was also ejected for attempting to throw objects at the players. Looking back on what started the incident, the Pelicans had a right to take issue with Kevin Love's hard foul on Zion Williamson. It didn't appear as if he made a play on the ball, he just looked to foul him.
After the ejections and once gameplay resumed, the Heat were able to pull off the win, 106-95, despite the loss of their star player. The NBA is most likely going to issue fines and suspensions this weekend. The loss dropped the Pelicans to 34-23 and the Heat improved to 31-25 with the win. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conference standings.