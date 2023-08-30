NBA fans are one of the most heavy spenders in all of professional sports. Spending on season tickets, gas, travel, and even collectibles is no joke. Some fans take it up a notch and buy personal experiences that they would only get once in a lifetime. A TikTok influencer even got his wish to get demolished by Andre Drummond in a one-on-one match. Jimmy Butler was not keen on following in the footsteps of other stars. Rather, the Miami Heat star was only ever going to fight a fan if they had the cash to show for it.

Unfortunately, a lot of fans are not going to have the opportunity of playing against Jimmy Butler. He even went as far as to say that the Heat fan did not have enough cash to be able to compete against him.

“1 on 1 is personal. How much money you got?” Butler said initially intrigued by the challenge. The fan would shut the doors on any bets and fees when they said, “I'm broke right now.”

Jimmy would then hilariously respond to the fan before he went back to shooting some hoops, “I'm not broke so I'm not playing. Nope! I'm only playing for money.”

There are a lot of reasons outside of cash that NBA players may not want to engage fans in a competitive setup. A concern could be injuries that may cost them a lot of cash. The plethora of reasons stack up from there. So, it is no surprise that Jimmy Butler had to shut the offer down.