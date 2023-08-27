Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade got his flowers from Jimmy Butler — but with a hilarious twist.

Wade is widely considered to be the greatest Heat player of all time. He helped Miami win three championships in five Finals appearances and is the most decorated player in franchise history over what was an iconic 17-year spell.

Not to mention, he was even called the greatest player in Miami history — over a certain LeBron James — by club president Pat Riley as well.

The three-time champion was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month and recently received some big praise from arguably the best Heat player today in Butler who reflected on how hard it was to guard him.

“Whenever I had to play against Dwyane Wade, he was absolutely the hardest person to guard because he was so fast, he was so strong, he was so athletic — you couldn’t touch him because he was a superstar,” Butler said at his camp in Florida (via ClutchPoints). “D-Wade was tough.”

However, the praise ended there as Butler ended his nice words by poking some fun at the now 41-year-old.

“Now he’s old and washed up,” Butler concluded as everyone started laughing.

You can watch it below:

It's safe to say Butler is a Heat great himself as he led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023.

However, with losses on both those occasions, there's no doubt that he plans on eventually leading the franchise to a ring much like Wade.