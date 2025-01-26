With the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline going by, one of the biggest dominoes to fall will be Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler has already requested a trade from the Heat, and the Heat have also suspended Butler twice this month. Amid all the trade drama, Butler holds fond feelings for the city of Miami, as per Heat reporter Will Manso.

During an appearance at the Padel tennis tournament in Miami this weekend, Jimmy Butler spoke about his fondness for the city while not revealing anything else regarding his future amid NBA trade deadline talks.

“I love this city with everything that I have. I’m so glad that I get to be around so many incredible people, friends and family that are here,” Butler said. “This city deserves everything.”

While Butler may hold fond memories of his time in the city of Miami, it likely doesn’t change anything regarding his request for a trade. The Heat have until Feb. 6 to trade Butler if he doesn’t rescind his request, or risk losing him for nothing in the offseason. Butler has a player option that he can decline and become an unrestricted free agent.

Jimmy Butler’s time with the Heat

The Heat originally acquired Butler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2018-19 season. During the six seasons that Butler’s been with the Heat, he’s made two NBA All-Star appearances and has helped lead the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

Butler is still playing at an elite, All-Star level and could be the type of piece that puts a contending team over the top. He’s appeared in 25 games for the Heat this season, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As the trade deadline approaches, Butler reportedly does not have a preferred trade destination, but does not want to be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat have been a perennial playoff team with Butler on the roster, making the postseason in five of the six previous years he’s been on the team. Last year, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Heat are currently 21-22 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Amid the drama though, they are a mere one and a half games back of the Detroit Pistons for the sixth seed and avoiding the play-in.