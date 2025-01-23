The Jimmy Butler saga continues to rage on in Miami, and the whereabouts and desired of the star guard have become a bigger story for the Heat than their play in the floor itself. On Wednesday, the Heat suspended Butler for two games for missing a team flight to Milwaukee for the team's game against the Bucks on Thursday.

After the decision was announced, the team released a statement about the suspension on social media.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the statement read.

This is the second time this season that Butler has been suspended by the team after the Heat sent him home for seven games for his comments indicating that he wanted a trade and had “lost his joy” on the floor with the team. Now, Butler will be out of the lineup again while the Heat front office continues to try to find a trade partner for him.

