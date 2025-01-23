The trade saga involving Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat took another turn on Thursday, as Marc Spears provided new details about the star forward’s preferences during ESPN’s NBA Today.

“I was told today from someone close to the situation that his wish list is just out of Miami… with exception to Memphis,” Spears reported.

Spears also noted Butler’s long-term intentions, stating, “He wants to finish his career wherever he goes.”

The report follows Butler’s second suspension of the season, which the Heat handed down on Wednesday after he missed the team’s flight to Milwaukee. The Heat, now 21-21, were preparing to face the Bucks (24-17) on Thursday night without their star forward, further escalating tension between the player and the organization.

Jimmy Butler’s trade request and performance upon return

Butler’s exclusion of Memphis from his trade request adds another layer to the ongoing saga between the six-time All-Star and the Heat. While no specific reason explains his opposition to joining the Grizzlies, the exclusion highlights the fractured relationship between Butler and Miami’s front office.

Butler requested a trade earlier this season, with sources citing frustrations over his denied contract extension and the Heat’s perceived lack of significant roster improvements. These issues, compounded by his recent suspension, reflect the increasing strain between Butler and the franchise.

In his return from a seven-game suspension, Butler has averaged 13.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from the field in his last three games. While those numbers fall below his usual production, they highlight the ongoing adjustments and challenges as tensions between Butler and the organization linger.

A pivotal moment for Butler and the Heat

At 35 years old, Butler remains one of the league’s premier two-way players, capable of elevating a team into championship contention. Spears’ report that Butler wants to finish his career at his next destination indicates that the forward is seeking long-term stability as he approaches the twilight of his career.

The Heat, meanwhile, face mounting pressure to address the situation as the February 6 trade deadline approaches. Butler’s desire to leave Miami, coupled with his strong stance against a move to Memphis, adds urgency to the decision-making process for Miami’s front office.

With Butler’s absence from the lineup and uncertainty surrounding his future, the Heat are navigating a pivotal stretch in their season. Whether Butler’s trade request leads to a resolution or the tension continues to linger, his future remains one of the most significant storylines in the NBA this season.