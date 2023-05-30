A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 7 is upon us. For most fans, there is no greater spectacle than the final game of a best-of-seven series — something that we will all be treated to on Monday night when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In spite of the magnitude of this occasion, however, NBA on TNT hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley could not help but agree on the fact that there’s something much better than witnessing history unfold in an epic Game 7 war between the Heat and the Celtics. Apparently, these two would much rather be on vacation:

"Two greater words: Game Seven or Summer Vacation?" 🤣 Tonight will be the final Inside the NBA show for the 2022-23 season 😢 pic.twitter.com/awO6H444mc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ernie Johnson pointed out that this will be TNT’s last NBA broadcast before the NBA Finals coverage heads on over to ABC. Shaq and Chuck could not be more excited. It’s not that they’re playing down the gravity of what’s at stake in Monday’s contest for the Heat and the Celtics. However, both legends aren’t shy to admit that they would much rather be relaxing on the beach than doing broadcast work for the NBA.

To be fair, these two have been in their fair share of NBA Playoffs battles during their heyday. At this point, you can’t help but agree that they deserve to reap the fruits of their labor. As Barkley said, he absolutely loves basketball. It’s just that he loves being on summer vacation even more.

Joining them on Monday night will either be the Celtics or the Heat, with only one team emerging as the winner of what should be an epic battle. The losing team, will end up going on vacation as well.