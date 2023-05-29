A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

15 years ago, Kevin Garnett led the Boston Celtics to their first championship in over two decades. During the immediate aftermath of their unforgettable title win against the Los Angeles Lakers, KG gave birth to a quote that has since lived in Celtics folklore — one that Jayson Tatum decided to pay tribute to on Monday night ahead of their do-or-die Game 7 matchup against the Miami Heat.

Tatum came into TD Garden with an inspiring piece of clothing. He had a brown jacket on that featured none other than Kevin Garnett himself. It also bore KG’s memorable message from 2008: “Anything is possible:”

Jayson Tatum arrives to TD Garden wearing a jacket that says “Anything is possible” with a picture of Kevin Garnett before Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 👀 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/GhdjehdFV1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

Tatum’s epic tribute also prompted a reaction from the legend himself:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

🫡 @jaytatum0 ! Appreciate you, now go do game 7 shyt killa! https://t.co/l3HVTYki9T — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 29, 2023

This is the perfect quote for what Tatum and the Celtics are trying to achieve on Monday night. The entire basketball world believed that they were cooked after the Heat buried them into a 3-0 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, against all odds, the Celtics are now just one win away from winning this series, thereby ending a 76-year curse in the process.

As Kevin Garnett so aptly put it 15 years ago, anything is indeed possible. Tatum and Co. are set to prove that right as they look to win their fourth straight game against the Heat on Monday night. It would be an amazing, never-before-seen accomplishment for Boston as they book their ticket to the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. A loss, however, will have major repercussions for the Celtics, who have had yet another outstanding campaign thus far.

Needless to say, A LOT will be on the line in Game 7.