Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro hasn't played since Feb. 23, but he clapped back at a report saying that no one knows when he'll be back.
Shams Charania of The Athletic said that Herro's status was a concern with the Heat, but the Miami guard said that wasn't true:
Herro used an emoji to say that was cap, which is slang for lying.
The fifth-year Heat guard did have a strong workout Wednesday while the rest of the team was off, but the reality remains that after taking a platelet-rich-plasma injection for the medial tendinitis in his right foot on in mid-March, the plan was a week off, followed by a two-week ramp up. Such a timetable would make late next week the earliest time frame for a return.
Herro has missed the past 16 games after exiting the late-February matchup with the Pelicans with a knee injury.
The Heat guard has only managed to play in 36 games this season. Herro sustained a Grade 2 right ankle sprain when Miami took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 8 after taking a fall and landing on Jaren Jackson Jr. awkwardly. That injury caused him to miss five weeks of action.
Tyler Herro's season with the Heat
There is no doubt that the slew of injuries Herro has dealt with have been a weird situation to say the least as he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assist per game for the Heat while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
First, he was labeled with a hyperextended knee which since has cleared up, but now the issue seems to be a nagging foot problem. Specifically labeled as “right foot medial tendinitis,” it was reported that he has received a “platelet-rich plasma injection” and is set to miss at least one to two weeks more, which then he will be evaluated about his status.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was hopeful that Herro would return before the end of the regular season.
“That’s the hope,” Spoelstra said of Herro. “And he’s been making progress and we’ll treat him day to day, keep on making progress. Again, his body will let us know.”
If there is something the Heat and fans don't want to see, it is a repeat of last season where Herro missed most of the postseason with a broken hand, even though Miami made it to the NBA Finals.
The Heat are currently 39-33 and in seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Things seem eerily similar to last season when Miami struggled to get to the postseason before going on one of the most epic postseason runs that the NBA has ever seen.
Hopefully, the team can do so again. This time with Herro in tow.