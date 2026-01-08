The Houston Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round with as healthy a team as they could have entering the playoffs. Houston confirmed that starting defensive backs Kamari Lassiter and Jaylen Reed will both return for the game to put additional pressure on Aaron Rodgers.

Lassiter and Reed both sat out Week 18 for various reasons. Lassiter's status was never much in doubt after resting the regular season finale, but he nonetheless confirmed that he would return for the Monday night affair on Thursday.

“I'm very excited,” Lassiter said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “A lot of people's seasons are over. We're blessed enough to continue playing. [It will be a] hostile environment, a lot on the line — you couldn't ask much more if you're a competitor… In my head, if I can walk, I can talk, [then] I can play. That gradeline between protecting yourself from yourself, that's all it was. I appreciate them keeping me safe.”

#Texans corner Kamari Lassiter says he's good to go for #Steelers playoff game, looking forward to matchup with Aaron Rodgers @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/333s2WQKhz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2026

Reed, however, was a major question mark after landing on injured reserve late in the year. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the rookie will be returning while speaking to the media after practice.

“We're excited to get Jaylen back,” Ryans said, via Wilson. “He activated his window, so he started back practicing today, and we'll see how the week goes and how he can help us.”

Reed only appeared in seven games in the regular season, but he was starting to turn a corner right before reaggravating a forearm injury. The 2025 sixth-round pick recorded 12 tackles in the Texans' Week 12 win over the Buffalo Bills before suffering his injury in the following game.

The Texans' elite secondary will be key to holding off the upset-minded Steelers on the road. Rodgers has gotten Pittsburgh's passing game going late in the year, topping 220 passing yards in three of the last four games.