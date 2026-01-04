The Miami Heat will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans, and there's a chance that they could get one of their key players back from injury. Tyler Herro hasn't played a game for the Heat since the beginning of December as he deals with a toe injury, and it has been uncertain when he would make his return.

Herro had already missed time to start the season as he recovered from an ankle surgery. He came back and has only played in nine games this season. Without Herro, the Heat have had some good moments and some bad ones, and getting him back would do wonders.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Tyler Herro's injury status vs. Pelicans

Article Continues Below

Herro is listed as questionable against the Pelicans, and it looks like there is a chance that he returns soon, even if it isn't this game. Outside of Herro, the Heat have dealt with injuries here and there to some of their other key players, but head coach Erik Spoelstra has not been concerned.

“No, it’s part of the process,” Spoelstra said via The Miami Herald. “He’s working diligently as well. And as soon as he can get back to feeling like he can move the way he wants to move, he’ll be back out there.”

With Herro out, players such as Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Jamie Jaquez Jr. have stepped up in their roles and provided a boost on offense. It will be interesting to see if Herro affects the flow of the offense when he returns, but if anything, he should add an extra layer that they've needed at times throughout the season.

The Heat are currently in the Play-In area in the standings, and they've found themselves in that spot for the past few years.