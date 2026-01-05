MIAMI – After the Miami Heat lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, the team came out in the second game of the back-to-back on Sunday and handled business against the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-106. In the continued absence of Heat stars such as Tyler Herro, though made available, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., it was Norman Powell who led the team once again, potentially proving that he should be an All-Star.

Powell has been open in the past about how it's a goal of his to be an All-Star, being close last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, but missing out despite ranking top-10 in Western Conference guards for voting. Now in a featured role with Miami, he's been thriving, showing on Sunday in the win over New Orleans, recording 34 points as the eye-opening statistic was him making a career-high nine three-pointers.

As the 32-year-old said to ClutchPoints that “everything felt good” on Sunday, he would also be asked if he believes he's made the case to be an All-Star this season.

“I think so, I think I definitely have made the case,” Powell said. “Learned last year not to get caught up in whether I make it or not. I want to make it, I think I deserve to make it. My peers in the league after games are telling me that I'm an All-Star, and I should be there.”

“So hopefully it happens for me this year, but for me, the goal is to go out there and win and showcase all my hard work and leave it up to the fans, the coaches that make those decisions,” Powell continued. “But I do believe that I am an All-Star. I've always seen myself as that, and something that I've always wanted to work towards in my career.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Norman Powell and his explosive game

With the Heat missing Jaquez on Sunday due to an ankle sprain, the team was looking for a collective effort to get back on track before they embark on a four-game Midwest road trip. Powell continues to lead Miami in the scoring department, entering Sunday having averaged 24.1 points per game, and it was on full display against the Pelicans, hitting on nine three-point shots in 12 attempts.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Powell's putting, saying that he should have had 18 attempts instead of 12, and reflecting on deciding not put him back in the game on Saturday after he left with a leg injury. On top of that, Spoelstra admitted there was some thinking about whether Powell would play Sunday, but the veteran has always played through minor injuries.

“Shoot, on a night like this, he should have had 18 attempts,” Spoelstra said. “What's funny about that is…I almost didn't put him back in the game yesterday, you know, and then probably wouldn't even think about playing him tonight, but he looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘You can trust me.'”

“So he's earning some trust there from him knowing his body better than anybody else, but I thought his activity level was really good tonight,” Spoelstra continued. “I don't know how many deflections he had, but when it ever seemed like they had an advantage or something, he was popping the ball loose, and he just had a great knack for that tonight, in which we need that from everybody.”

Heat's Norman Powell on building trust with the staff regarding health

As Powell has said in the past that he's playing his most pure basketball with the Heat, with Sunday being a microcosm of that ability, showcasing how stellar the offseason trade turned out to be, possibly leading to an All-Star season. Looking at the early first fan returns for the All-Star game, released last Monday, Powell was ranked 18th among all Eastern Conference players and eighth among its guards.

Besides his play on the court, he's building a relationship with Miami's coaching staff regarding his health, saying how he'll play through “all the knicks, bruises, and pains.”

“This is my first time being here for the season, so there is still a learning process,” Powell said. “Just like, what I'm able to do, like what I'm about, what I'm bringing, my mentality and my approach. So just let them know after the game today, like, I'm always going to try to go.”

“Like, if it's something that is going to prevent me to be able to go out there and play the way I want to play and help the team win, then I'm listening to my body and get the time that it needs to rest,” Powell continued. “But if not, I'm gonna play through all the knicks, bruises, and pains because, like, I said, like, I don't want to take this game for granted. I'm gonna pour so much into it that I want to go out there and showcase all my hard work and help teams get a win.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 20-16, looking to cause damage on the upcoming four-game road trip starting Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.