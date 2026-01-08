After moving on from head coach John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens are casting a wide net to find his replacement. Now, they've begun looking at a coach who knows how to work with agile quarterbacks.

The Ravens have shown interest in Kingsbury for their vacant head coach position, via Diana Russini of The Athletic. They aren't alone, as the Titans have also requested to interview the former offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury does offer any intrigued franchise previous head coach experience. He led Texas Tech from 2013-2018 before serving as Arizona Cardinals head coach from 2019-2022. That run with the Cardinals did lead to a playoff appearance in 2021, but the franchise held a just a 28-37-1 under Kingsbury's watch.

In 2024, he got an opportunity to re-invent himself as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. It was a smashing success to start as quarterback Jayden Daniels went on to win Rookie of the Year after a historic season. The Commanders at large ranked 13th in total offense, averaging 327.9 yards per game.

Come 2025 though, things fell off a cliff. Namely, Daniels was held to just seven games due to injury. Even backup Marcus Mariota was knocked out. Washington overall fell to dead last in total offense, averaging 384. They decided to part ways with Kinsgbury after the season.

It appears as if it won't take long for the offensive mastermind to land on his feet. The NFL still clearly thinks highly of Kingsbury. If everything goes well in his interview, Kingsbury could even become the coach to replace Harbaugh after 18 seasons.