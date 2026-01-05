As Norman Powell led the Miami Heat in beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening, 125-106, the one interesting aspect of the game was about the injury designation of Tyler Herro. While the Heat's injury return plan for Herro is an interesting one, he gets a further update regarding his status for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Monday's injury report for Miami saw Herro listed as “questionable” for the contest in Minnesota with the right big toe contusion, in which he has not played in the last 11 games. However, he was available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, though he didn't play a single minute.

Sunday saw Herro also be listed as “questionable” and eventually upgraded further to “available,” but the Heat made sure to say that he was not expected to play as it's part of the “ramp up” process. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before the matchup against New Orleans that it's “more to get the mindset ready for the next step” and that he is “getting closer” to returning.

“Well, he's putting in a lot of work. He's getting closer,” Spoelstra said. “This is just more to get the mindset, you know, ready for the next step. He'll be traveling with us, but, you know, he's still day to day. I don't have an exact date on when he'll be ready.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro being available tonight, but not expected to play. “Well he’s putting in a lot of work, he’s getting closer….He’ll be traveling with us, but he’s still day to day, I don’t have an exact date on when he’ll be ready…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/MTCpBE0AJk — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 4, 2026

So while it's positive to see Herro be in uniform and continue to be questionable, it's not a sure bet that he will play.

The Heat looks for collective efforts while awaiting Tyler Herro's return

As the Heat will also be without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr., who's nursing an ankle sprain, it remains to be seen when Herro will come back. Still, Miami showed major promise in handling business on Sunday against the Pelicans, building a collective effort that saw the offense click and the defense get better after allowing a 39-point quarter by New Orleans.

“It started with the second unit for a three-minute, four-minute stretch was terrific with their multiple efforts,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “It kind of changed the energy of the game. And in the last three minutes of the half, when the starters came back in really handled it appropriately, making a bunch of efforts. Bam [Adebayo] was sensational defensively. [Davion Mitchell] was all over the place. I think I had Pelle [Larsson] in during that time, too.”

“And Pelle is the human bruise, you know, with all of his activity, and that just carried over to the second half,” Spoelstra continued. “So before that, I wasn't thrilled with our defense. I mean, there's a couple explosions there, but I loved the offense. Ball was really moving, guys were sharing the ball. It was a fun half offensively, but the defense was much better than the second half.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra (and his children) about the uptick in defensive activity after the first quarter. “It started in the second unit for a three-minute, four-minute stretch was terrific with their multiple efforts, it kind of changed the energy of the game…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/N8bDwgP3WN — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 5, 2026

At any rate, Miami (20-16) now starts a four-game Midwest road trip starting Tuesday against the Timberwolves.