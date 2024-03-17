Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gave an interesting update in regards to star Tyler Herro before Sunday afternoon's rematch as they face the Detroit Pistons. Spoelstra was asked if Herro will be back before the end of the regular season which his response was hopeful according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.
“That’s the hope,” Spoelstra said of Herro. “And he’s been making progress and we’ll treat him day to day, keep on making progress. Again, his body will let us know.”
Herro will miss his 11th straight game Sunday against the Pistons as his last game played was Feb. 23 when they beat the New Orleans Pelicans. There is no doubt that the slew of injuries Herro has dealt with have been a weird situation to say the least as he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assist per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
First, he was labeled with a hyperextended knee which since has cleared up, but now the issue seems to be a nagging foot problem. Specifically labeled as “right foot medial tendinitis,” it was reported that he has received a “platelet-rich plasma injection” and is set to miss at least one to two weeks more, which then he will be evaluated about his status.
Other Heat injuries besides Herro
Joining Herro is Heat star Nikola Jovic who will miss Sunday as well with a right hamstring strain that occurred in the second period. Spoelstra talked briefly about his injury saying that after “he was feeling a little bit better” as he only played 15 minutes scoring seven points and five rebounds.
“It happened in the second quarter.,” Spoelstra said about Jovic and his injury. “That’s when he went out of the game. He was feeling a little bit better. But his body will let us know. We’re doing treatment pretty much around the clock with all of these guys.”
The other key players on the injury report is featured Miami star Jimmy Butler which was reported earlier to be out for Sunday's contest with a right foot contusion. Kevin Love is also out and will miss ninth straight game with a right heel bruise as his last contest was Feb. 27 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
With 16 games left in the regular season, the Heat are hoping to get a fully healthy lineup sooner rather than later. They are 36-30 before Sunday afternoon's game which puts them eighth in a tightly packed Eastern Conference.