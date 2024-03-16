When it comes to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, there is a lot about his game that are impressive whether it be his elite level defense or his improvement on offense in the post and mid-range. However, there could be one more aspect that Adebayo adds to his arsenal that could take him to the stratosphere.
It really was highlighted when Adebayo was selected to his third All-Star team where his only field goal made in the game earlier this year was a three-pointer at the top of the key. After he made it, he waved his arms up in excitement where after the game he said to the media to “Tell Spo, pull the clip up, show Spo” in reference to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Fast forward to the past two games in the loss to the Denver Nuggets and win over the Detroit Pistons where he has made a three-point shot in two straight contests. If he refines this aspect and becomes a threat, the possibilities for Adebayo are endless.
Spoelstra talks about conversations with Adebayo about shooting deep
It could already be in motion as Spoelstra spoke after the Pistons game and mentioned he had a “discussion” with Adebayo last summer about working on his three-point shot. While that isn't a focus of his offensive game, Spoelstra trusts Adebayo in his decision-making according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.
“Yeah, it’s interesting,” Spoelstra said. “Like I had this discussion with him during the summer, when he was working on his corner three, I was cool with that. I want him to work on the three. But I told him that the three that would be more available would be the one at the top. That’s where he ends up being more often. Like, the spacing, typically really doesn’t make sense for our roster for him to be in the corner. There are other guys that’d be in the corner. But he’s up top all the time.”
“And also, I’ve watched him now for several months,” Spoelstra continued. “That’s the one he’s most proficient on. So, I’m good with him shooting that. If they’re playing way back, he’s a great decision-maker. So that’s going to lead to a great action, or somebody in a deep drop, which is a problem if Duncan is coming off or Jimmy or somebody like that. But if they’re going to totally lay off, I’ve seen him make that one enough. We’ll see where it goes.”
When looking at the best centers and big-men in the league like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and others, they are a threat from the three-point line which separates them from the rest. While it isn't mandatory, Adebayo gaining that ability can do so much for the Heat and their already strong ability from deep.
What gives Adebayo the confidence to let it fire from deep for Heat?
For Adebayo, he has gained the confidence when in the flow of the game as on the season, the University of Kentucky product has drained three deep shots, tied for the most in his career. He also mentioned how the big-men on the Heat have shooting competitions and that also gets him comfortable.
“Definitely in the flow,” Adebayo said. “At this point, it’s about just shooting it, letting it ride. We always have our shooting competition. Me, Orlando [Robinson] and TB [Thomas Bryant]. So when I win, I feel more comfortable shooting it.”
Who knows if at the end of the day the three-point shooting is a big priority for Adebayo as his focus could be still refining his offensive game in the post and from mid-range. However, he is getting attention from his teammates like Miami forward Caleb Martin who said the 26-year old center has “earned the right to obviously shoot that” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“He’s knocking them down,” forward Caleb Martin said. “I like it. If he’s open, he takes it. He’s earned the right to obviously shoot that. And he needs to get more comfortable doing it. So I love it for him.”
With 16 games left in the regular season, Adebayo has an opportunity to set a season-high for made threes as he averages 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. The Heat are 36-30 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as their next game is Sunday in a rematch with the Pistons.