As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro experienced his first All-Star appearance this past weekend in San Francisco, he spoke about his time in the new format which has been highly talked about around the league. Besides the tournament style on Sunday, the Heat guard won the three-point contest to add to what was already a career highlight for the 25-year-old.

With the new format consisting of four teams with the winning score being at least 40 points, Herro was on Kenny Smith's team which lost in the first game to Charles Barkley's. Herro would have six points on two of four shooting from the field, all of the attempts and makes being from beyond the arc.

His All-Star appearance lasted close to eight minutes as Herro admitted after the experience that it was a “shot quick burst,” but made sure to acknowledge how “super grateful” he is to be a part of a prestigious group of players according to The Miami Herald.

“It was a short quick burst, honestly,” Herro said. “I broke like not even a half sweat. But it was a great experience all weekend, just to be here from Friday to Sunday night. Just super grateful to be here. It was the first time this format was brought upon us and it is what it is.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on the new tournament-style All-Star format

Smith's team was called the “Young Stars” where Herro started scoring the group's first six of 12 points to start the contest. Herro would be asked about the new format and would also say bluntly that he prefers the traditional way where it's the stars of the Eastern and Western Conference going head-to-head.

“It was my first experience, so it is what it is,” Herro said. “It was a short quick burst, I feel like. I still would like the East vs. West format better.”

While that experience was a short one, the three-point contest was one to remember as Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the event, alongside Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009, and James Jones in 2011.

He scored 24 points in the final round which was good enough to outscore Buddy Hield and Darius Garland who had 23 and 19 points respectively.

“It means a lot,” Herro said via The Miami Herald about winning. “I feel like a lot of great shooters, a lot of great players, some of the greats to play this game have won this competition. Just happy to put my name in the history books for All-Star Weekend.”

Heat's Tyler Herro reflects on winning the three-point contest

There was no doubt some nerves since Herro had 19 points in the first round, which was just enough to squeak by to advance and ultimately win the title.

“I was definitely nervous going into the first round,” Herro said. “But I thought I shot it pretty well in the second round, and then Buddy had the chance to tie it at the end. Obviously a great competition, a bunch of great shooters.”

The moment was made even more special when Herro saw how excited Heat president Pat Riley was when he won the contest which to the guard, showed the faith that the icon has in him according to The Associated Press.

“I was happy I won, obviously,” Herro said. “But I think it hit me after seeing Pat up there. We pointed to each other. I know how much he believes in me, for real. And that means a lot.”

The Heat's first-time All-Star is in the midst of his best season yet in the NBA where he leads the team in points and assists per game with 23.9 and 5.5 while also having 5.5 rebounds along with shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Looking at his ability from three-point range, he's currently at 38 percent heading into the All-Star break.

At any rate, the Heat entered the break on a four-game losing streak as the team is currently 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as the next game is on Friday when start a three-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors.