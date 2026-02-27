AspireTV has officially greenlit Savannah State of Mind, a new HBCU-centered comedy series created by veteran producer and showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans, marking the network’s latest investment in original scripted programming that celebrates Black college life. The series will spotlight the culture, ambition, and everyday hilarity unfolding on an HBCU campus, blending sharp humor with heartfelt storytelling rooted in the authenticity of the HBCU experience.

“Savannah State of Mind” marks an exciting new chapter for AspireTV as we expand into original scripted storytelling,” said Angela Cannon, general manager of AspireTV. “Working with the incomparable Bentley Kyle Evans allows us to bring this world to life with humor, heart, and authenticity through relatable comedy that reminds us why these communities matter so deeply.”

The series follows seven freshmen as they navigate the highs and lows of campus life—from academic pressures and budding romances to friendships, self-discovery, and personal setbacks. Set against the backdrop of Oakwood Heights, a once-struggling institution experiencing a resurgence thanks to an anonymous donor and renewed support from students and faculty, the show explores what happens when tradition meets transformation.

Currently in pre-production, Savannah State of Mind is expected to premiere later this year. Evans will serve as executive producer through his Harvest Studios production banner.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring Savannah State of Mind to life because there simply aren’t enough shows that authentically capture this experience,” Evans said. “HBCUs are spaces filled with brilliance, ambition, humor, vulnerability, and transformation, and they deserve to be seen in all of that fullness. This series isn’t just about college—it's about identity, growth, community, and what happens when young Black men and women are given room to evolve, make mistakes, and discover who they truly are. It’s important for audiences to see Black students in spaces of leadership, intellect, love, conflict, and excellence—not as stereotypes, but as layered, complicated human beings. That’s what this show delivers, and I’m proud to help bring that story to the screen.”

A powerhouse in television and film, Evans has helped shape some of the most influential comedies in Black entertainment. He previously served as showrunner for the hit sitcoms The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin and created and executive produced Love That Girl!. He also penned the 1996 cult-classic feature film A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

With Savannah State of Mind, AspireTV is betting on a formula that has long resonated within Black communities—laughter grounded in lived experience. As audiences continue to demand authentic stories that reflect the fullness of Black life, the new series aims to carve out space for HBCU narratives on mainstream screens. If successful, it won’t just entertain—it will help redefine how Black college students and their communities are portrayed, offering a vibrant reminder that HBCUs remain incubators of culture, leadership, and limitless possibility.