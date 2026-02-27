If If one were to listen to all the chatter surrounding Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer, they might assume that the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft is already a bust. While he did struggle after being called up to the MLB roster last May, it seems a bit early to lament his offensive limitations and injury concerns. The organization itself obviously has some doubts about Mayer's ability to play everyday in 2026, as evidenced by the Caleb Durbin and Isiah Kiner-Falefa additions, but one player is fully confident in his teammate.

And he happens to be the new face of the franchise. Roman Anthony offered a simple yet effective endorsement after Mayer hit a 381-foot home run in his spring training debut on Friday. “He's a stud,” the 21-year-old outfielder said, per MLB.com's Ian Browne, following Boston's 15-8 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Anthony's bias when it comes to Mayer is well known by Red Sox Nation. The two lived together while playing in the minor leagues and are close friends. They made their big-league debuts within a couple weeks of each other and were both tapped to be long-term pillars for the club. Their relationship aside, however, one should still see why Anthony is raving about his teammate.

Will Marcelo Mayer take the next step this season?

Mayer boasts the talent to succeed at the MLB-level. He just needs to find a consistent approach at the plate and stay off the injured list. The biggest criticism presently facing the 23-year-old is his rough numbers against left-handed pitching. He batted a paltry .154 against southpaws last year but only logged 26 at-bats in such situations, according to FanGraphs. The Sox invested a high pick in this player and touted him as a significant part of their future. Their recent actions suggest otherwise, however.

If Boston decides to platoon Marcelo Mayer, much like it has done with two-time Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu, improved results could be difficult to attain. A little trust can go a long way. The Red Sox have plenty of depth, but they should also understand the importance of developing their young talent.

A confidence boost could be the most powerful elixir that management can give Mayer. Fortunately, Roman Anthony is filling that role with ease.