As the NBA regular season is in its final stretch, a name that has emerged as one of the candidates for the league’s MVP Award is Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have been one of the best teams in the league all season, while Cunningham is their top player. It’s a big reason why Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff believes his star should take home the NBA’s top honors, as per Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.

“The best player on the team with the best win percentage, to me, is the guy that deserves to be MVP,” Bickerstaff said. “He doesn’t take nights or times or possessions off defensively. He’ll score his 25 and make his teammates better.”

Cade Cunningham certainly has a major case for the MVP Award, and JB Bickerstaff is right to campaign for his player. Cunningham has taken a huge leap this year as the driving force behind the Pistons’ success. The team is currently 43-14 and in first place in the Eastern Conference standings. To put it in perspective, the No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics are five and half games behind them.

Article Continues Below

As Bickerstaff mentioned, the Pistons’ 75.4 win percentage is the best in the league, slightly ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder whose 45-15 record puts them at an exact 75 percent.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham is in his fifth season in the NBA. He was selected to his second consecutive All-Star appearance. He’s appeared in 51 games this year at a little over 34 minutes per game.

Cunningham’s been averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.