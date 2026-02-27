Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor will not return for a second season on Netflix, according to the latest cancellation roundup published by What’s on Netflix, signaling the end of the political comedy after a single, two-part run.

The sitcom—originally released under the title She the People before being renamed mid-season—debuted in May and concluded its first batch of episodes in August 2025. Despite the mid-course rebrand and promotional push, Netflix has opted not to renew the series, effectively closing the curtain after one season.

Created by Tyler Perry, the show followed Antoinette Dunkerson, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor and Jackson State University alumna, as she balanced political ambition, family life, and the comedic chaos of public service. The cast included Terri J. Vaughn in the lead role, anchoring a series that aimed to blend workplace humor with social commentary.

While Perry has maintained a prolific partnership with Netflix and continues to deliver multiple projects for the streaming giant, Miss Governor struggled to gain sustained traction. The series failed to break into Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 rankings during either batch of episodes—a key benchmark often associated with renewal decisions.

Data from FlixPatrol showed the series appeared in daily Top 10 lists across 19 countries, with its strongest performance in the Caribbean. The Bahamas led with 247 points over 39 days, followed by Jamaica with 218 points across 35 days—both reaching the No. 1 spot. Trinidad and Tobago also posted a strong showing, earning 192 points over 32 days and similarly peaking at No. 1.

However, global engagement numbers reflected more modest reach. According to Netflix Engagement Reports, the series drew 35.6 million hours watched worldwide in 2025, equating to approximately 8.6 million views. By comparison, Perry’s Beauty in Black significantly outperformed it, pulling in 49 million views across its first two seasons throughout 2025.

Critically, Miss Governor faced additional hurdles. The series holds a 4.8/10 rating on IMDb, with reviewers frequently citing uneven production quality and tonal inconsistencies. While some viewers praised its attempt to spotlight a Black woman navigating political leadership, others felt the execution did not fully capitalize on its promising premise.

The cancellation marks a rare stumble in Perry’s otherwise dominant presence on the platform, underscoring the increasingly competitive landscape of streaming content, where even high-profile creators are not guaranteed multi-season runs. As Netflix continues refining its programming strategy around engagement metrics and global performance, Miss Governor serves as a reminder that strong concepts and established names must still translate into sustained viewership. For Perry, whose creative pipeline remains robust, the end of the series may be less a setback and more a pivot—another chapter in an expansive career defined by reinvention and resilience.