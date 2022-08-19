Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same.

According to Heat insider Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Haslem has recently announced his plan to announce his retirement decision this coming Sunday:

Udonis Haslem will announce his decision on whether he’ll return for a 20th season on Sunday afternoon at his basketball and cheer kids camp at Miami High, where he attended high school.

To be fair, Haslem hasn’t teamed up with a major TV network to broadcast his major announcement. Be that as it may, he’s definitely taking his time with this. The 19-year veteran is also milking it as much as he can. Then again, he’s making his announcement during what sounds like a giving back type of event in his alma matter, and it’s not as if he’s making a full spectacle out of the same. Well, just a little bit, I guess.

Haslem himself recently revealed that he’s still struggling with his decision on whether or not he’ll return for a 20th season for the Heat. He’s really taking a lot of things into consideration here as he ponders what is nothing short of a life-changing decision.

Whatever he ends up doing, you can be sure that Heat nation will be completely behind him. Udonis Haslem is a legend of the franchise and he deserves to be honored as such.