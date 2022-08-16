Udonis Haslem has an opportunity to be only the third player in NBA history to play in 20 seasons with the same team. If he decides to run it back with the Miami Hest this coming season, the 42-year-old will join the late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki on this extremely short list.

At this point, however, Haslem admits that he’s still on the fence. The 6-foot-8 forward/center revealed that he still intends to remain with the Heat, but he’s just not certain if he’s still going to come back as a member of the roster (via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel):

“I don’t know,” Haslem said. “We’re thinking about it. But either way, I’m always going to be a part of the Heat family. I ain’t going nowhere, whether I play or not. I’m always going to impact that organization.”

Haslem then spoke about the role his father played in his career and in particular, as he potentially heads into his 20th season with the Heat:

“For me,” he said, “it’s just a lot going on. I have a lot of things that I had to really, really think about. Twenty years is a conversation I had with my father. “It’s still something that I battle with because it’s something that we talked about and it’s something we wanted to do in a specific way. Things changed when he passed, but we’ll figure it out.”

Udonis Haslem played just 13 games for Miami last season averaging 6.4 minutes per contest. He may not have contributed much on the court, but he remains to be a valuable member of the squad. And this is exactly why Miami would love to get their outspoken talisman back for another year. Whether or not this will happen, however, still remains unclear at this point in the offseason.