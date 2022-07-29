Victor Oladipo can’t miss his shot as Revenge Tour continues

Victor Oladipo didn’t play a lot for the Miami Heat last season due to injuries, but he’s making sure it’s a different story in 2022-23. After signing a one-year extension this summer worth $11 million, Oladipo is in the lab putting in absolute work and his shot is looking like pure water.

Victor Oladipo is in the zone! The Revenge Tour is on like he said in the caption. The former Indiana Hoosier was once a star in this league but health issues hurt his development. Oladipo underwent a procedure on his quadriceps towards the end of 2020-21 and it was in doubt if he’d play at all last season for the Heat. But, he did, and made a nice impact.

In eight regular season contests, the veteran averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41% from three-point land. He also put up more than 10 points per night in the playoffs, serving as a nice piece off the bench for Erik Spoelstra. Victor Oladipo even stepped into the starting lineup at times for Kyle Lowry and really played well.

At 30 years old, there is still a lot of quality basketball left for Oladipo as long as he stays injury-free. It also appeared that he was working out with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on Thursday, his former teammate in OKC:

Heat fans have to love seeing Oladipo laser-focused. Let’s hope it translates into a big campaign in South Beach.