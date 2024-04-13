The Miami Heat come back after the loss Wednesday to the Dallas Mavericks and dominate the Toronto Raptors Friday night, 125-103, inside the Kaseya Center in the penultimate game of the regular season. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra along with stars Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo talk their performance and bouncing back in a huge way.
Obtaining a win was huge for a plethora of reasons including staying alive and still having a chance to get out of contention for the play-in tournament, albeit a small one. Another one being that coming off a disappointing defeat to Dallas, Miami needed a complete team victory to give them positive momentum heading into the season finale as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that he “wasn't surprised” to see his team show out.
“Yes, and you just deal with what's right in front of you,” Spoelstra said if the Heat's win is what the doctor ordered. “So we're going to rest up and get ready for Sunday, but it was it was good to come after off of a disappointing loss and come together. And as soon as I saw everybody in the gym this morning for the shoot-around, I was encouraged as the head coach, but I wasn't surprised either. This is a high character group and a very competitive group, a group that really cares. Sometimes we do things that all of us, including myself, that fall short, but it's not for a matter of not wanting or caring. We can always deal with this. So we're going to continue to work to figure this out.”
Jovic said Spoelstra had Heat “on the same page”
Another bright spot from Friday night's game was 20-year old star Nikola Jovic who led the team in scoring with 22 points to go along with five rebounds. He has been a revelation for the Heat this season as he credited the performance and victory to Spoelstra as he “had all of us on the same page.”
“Spo [Spoelstra] had all of us on the same page, and I think that's what he did,” Jovic said to ClutchPoints. “We know what our strengths are, we know what to do. We know who needs a ball and how to move the ball and who needs the a ball in certain moments, and that's what we're gonna continue to work on and when the time comes, in a few days, we will know what to do.”
Spoelstra talking about how the first half “set the tone” for Miami
The exceptional play started in the first half where they took a 66-50 lead in the first half where they were playing up to their strengths scoring 32 points in the paint on a 16 for 21 clip, plus having 21 assists on 25 made shots. Spoelstra said that the first 24 minutes “set the tone” for Miami which continued throughout the whole game.
“For sure in that first half, we set the tone, just with the ball and player movement, that was something that everybody came intentional into tonight to do a better job of that. And it's all born out of a good place,” Spoelstra said. “You know, our guys are so competitive and when we have some of these tough games or tough moments in games, it's just a natural instinct to try to will and that's sometimes a kryptonite for us, but ball is moving, it's popping, it was getting to where it needs to go and it's just good to see and it was good to have a night like that for everybody in the locker room offensively.”
Adebayo on needing a win after disappointing loss to Dallas
Bam Adebayo was also huge for Miami coming off of a frustrating outing against the Mavericks where he scored eight points and collected three rebounds. It was much different this time around as they fed him the ball early to get him going as he finished the contest with 19 points on eight for 10 shooting while playing in 25 minutes as he said to ClutchPoints that the goal was to “bounce back from that last loss.”
“Yes. Definitely. Definitely wanted to bounce back from that last loss and we did that tonight,” Adebayo said. “I will say how the ball moved today. It felt like everybody was involved. Ball wasn't sticking, and everybody was getting in a rhythm. You like games like that, it was like everybody's having a piece of the pie.”
Miami is 45-36 which still puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference as Sunday is going to the final game of the season against the Toronto Raptors where a lot can change. According to Basketball Reference's Playoff Probability Report, the Heat have an 8.9 percent chance to get the sixth seed and 1.6 to get the fifth as they need the Orlando Magic to lose their final game and either the Indiana Pacers or the Philadelphia 76ers losing to get the sixth and avoid the play-in tourney.