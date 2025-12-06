The New York Knicks are looking to start a win streak coming into their game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, and continue to move up in the Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks currently sit in the No. 2 seed in the East and two and half games behind the No. 1 Detroit Pistons. The Knicks were on their way to getting another win as Mikal Bridges came out torching the Jazz defense with a hot offensive start.

Mikal Bridges has 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 FG to start the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HKHZL9DBQn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mikal Bridges hot start offensively for the Knicks saw him go 5-of-5 from the field with 10 early points as the team got out to a huge double-digit lead in the first quarter. As of publication, the Knicks were up close to 30 points in the fourth quarter while Bridges had actually not scored since the his strong start. He had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

But while Bridges had not scored through the other three quarters, it was his start that set the early tone for the Knicks, and essentially had the game over before it began.

Bridges is in his second season with the Knicks, and has appeared in 21 games so far at just about 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 53.7 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, Bridges suited up in all 82 games for the Knicks, the second straight season he appeared in every game. The Knicks have been a top team after a slow start to the season.