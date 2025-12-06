Jalen Johnson made franchise history with how he performed in the first half of the Atlanta Hawks' matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Johnson is going through the fifth season of his NBA career, all with the Hawks. He has made strides into becoming a star player for the team, becoming active as a two-way on the wing.

His latest start against the Nuggets was historic for the team, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He put together 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds throughout the first half of regulation.

“Hawks forward Jalen Johnson continues to add to his All-Star and All-NBA campaign with a first-half triple-double against the Nuggets: 11 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds. Johnson is the first player in franchise history with a triple-double in the first half,” Siegel wrote.