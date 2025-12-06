Houston Texans star Azeez Al-Shaair opened up about the honors he received of being a nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Al-Shaair is going through the seventh year of his career, his second with the Texans. He has captained the defense this season, which has shined as one of the best in the league so far.

Not only that, but he has been active in helping out communities off the field. He obtained the recognition of being a nominee for the special award, which he reflected on during his interview on The Insiders Show via NFL Network.

“It's just truly a blessing. Being here for the last year and a half now going on two years, you know, just from where I started my career and where I am right now. I think it just really was speechless for me, because every single day I just tried to treat people with respect, do things the right way, and just go as hard as I can on the football field and obviously in the community as well, and I just always tried to give people the love and attention that I wish I had when I was growing up. So yeah, it's just a blessing,” Al-Shaair said.

“It’s not personal, it’s just the game. And it’s a game I love.”#Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair joined us on The Insiders on @nflnetwork to talk about his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for his off-field work, which is in stark contrast to his on-field persona. pic.twitter.com/CWUd0JKCiG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 6, 2025

What's next for Azeez Al-Shaair, Texans

It is indeed a special recognition for Azeez Al-Shaair to earn, getting acclaim for his efforts both on and off the field.

12 games into the 2025 season, Al-Shaair has made 78 tackles, two quarterback hurries, and one TFL so far. He and the defense helped Houston recover from a slow start, returning to the playoff picture in convincing fashion.

Houston has a 7-5 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs while trailing the Buffalo Bills and Colts.

The Texans will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the Chiefs on Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.