Homeworld 3 new gameplay trailer

Back in August of 2019, Gearbox announced a new addition to the Homeworld series. Now, 3 years later, Homeworld 3 just dropped a new gameplay trailer, and it’s everything one could ever wish for and more. Keep reading to learn more about Homeworld 3, and what it brings to the table.

The trailer that was released was an extended cut of the trailer shown during the Gamescom opening night back in August of 2022. In this trailer, we are shown a routine repair mission that was ambushed by enemy raiders. The player, referred to as Command throughout the video, then takes control of the battlefield to protect the mothership, all while repairing the objective.

Homeworld 3 Gameplay Mechanics

Unlike most real-strategy games, or RTS, Homeworld 3 takes full advantage of the 3D space. This allows the player a wide range of movement to take advantage of. This also means that now more than ever, the terrain of the map is important to the success of the mission. One of the biggest gameplay mechanics shown in the trailer was the player’s ability to play around the terrain. In the trailer, one group of fighters hid behind the various debris found in the level to avoid incoming enemy fire. Another group used the tunnels found under the enemies to hide from the enemy’s radar systems. By using these two features, the player was able to overpower their enemies with relative ease.

Other than the terrain, the player also has access to a Sensor Manager. This gives the player a wider view of the map, the objectives, and the key objectives. This gives the player most, if not all, of the information they will need to make swift combat decisions. The player can also change the flying formation of their fleet. Different fleet formations give different advantages and disadvantages during combat. For example, some formations allow the ships to focus their firepower but will lower their ability to avoid attacks. Swiftly switching flight formations could spell the difference between life and death for the player’s units.

Finally, the trailer introduced various spaceship types that the player can create during the mission. There’s the mothership, which is the player’s main base. The mothership is in charge of creating new ships to aid the player during his missions. There is also the fighter, showcased heavily throughout the trailer. The fighter’s main role is to engage small ships and other fighters. They use their maneuverability to their advantage during engagements. Against larger ships, however, they may have a more difficult time. As such, bombers and assault frigates will be the player’s ship of choice. The player also manages resourcers, ships designed to gather resources, repair objectives, and in some cases capture enemy ships. Proper management of resources, and employing the right ship will more often than not spell victory for the player.

Homeworld 3 is slated to release during the first half of 2023, with preorders already underway here.