The Charlotte Hornets are in a strange position.

Not because their team owner – – living legend and NBA icon Michael Jordan — is preparing to sell the franchise as soon as this summer. Not even because LaMelo Ball — a dynamic point guard and the face of their franchise — had a season-ending ankle surgery that thrusts his career into a slightly different light.

It’s because despite multiple drafts in which they’ve selected promising prospects, the Hornets don’t have much to show for it. Not even after acquiring veterans like Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., or Gordon Hayward.

So, what gives?

Perhaps the timing just hasn’t been right, and their young players have been too far away from their prime to really do damage with their collection of veteran talent.

There’s also the simple fact that a lack of availability — from Ball, Bridges, Hayward, Oubre, and even Rozier — has been significant in terms of their inability to turn the corner as a franchise.

Lastly, defense has long been a concern for the Hornets, as they’ve ranked 20th or worse in defensive rating in the LaMelo Ball Era.

With that said, the Hornets may only need a bit more time and a couple of minor tweaks.

However, they might really need a major facelift. Not just because between Bridges’ legal issues, Washington’s off-court drama, and Ball’s youthful immaturity, Charlotte’s culture is in question as well.

Fortunately for Hornets, they have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and a tremendous opportunity in front of them as they look to elevate themselves into legitimacy.

3 early 2023 NBA Draft targets for Hornets with No. 4 lottery slot in first round

Gradey Dick

Outside shooting, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations, is one of the most glaring weaknesses for the Charlotte Hornets.

Shooting 33.0 percent from 3-point range last season (ranking 29th in the NBA), the Hornets only made 10.7 threes per game (ranking 27th in the NBA). They ranked last among all 30 NBA teams in points per possession on spot-ups (0.96) last season.

Adding Gradey Dick, the one-and-done wing prospect out of the University of Kansas, should do plenty to change that. A Big 12 All-Freshman selection in the 2022-23 after leaving Sunrise Christian High School as a five-star recruit, Dick has met expectations every step of the way so far and should continue to do that in Charlotte.

Averaging 14.1 points per game as a true freshman, Dick shot a blistering 40.3 percent on 3-point attempts., including going 4-8 from deep in the 2023 NCAA Tournament (two games). With a quick, fluid, and consistent shooting stroke, Dick is difficult to stop from beyond the arc, especially standing 6-foot-8.

To make it better though, he isn’t a one-trick pony. Gradey can truly score at all three levels and isn’t afraid to put his hands on the rim.

While the Hornets could bring him off the bench if they had or wanted to, Gradey should start from Day 1.

Taylor Hendricks

The Charlotte Hornets might want to bring P.J. Washington, who shot just 34.8 percent from three last season but has shot 36.6 percent from 3-point range over the course of his four-year career.

They may even be considering bringing back Bridges, a move that will certainly receive public backlash, because he’s a highly athletic 3-and-D player that’s developed great chemistry with Ball.

However, if they want to save a lot of money, improve their team culture and even avoid a constant media circus when they need to get serious as a franchise, UCF Knights forward-center Taylor Hendricks is the man for them at four.

A 3-time high champion that was the highest-ranked commit in UCF history, Hendricks is a young man who genuinely leans on his religious faith and will be sure to have a mature outlook early in his NBA career.

Averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game as a true freshman in 2022-23, Hendricks also impressed by shooting 39.4 percent from three on 4.6 attempts per game. Though more of a true big man than a combo forward despite being 6-foot-9 and a lean 210 pounds, the Hornets should be able to slide him in neatly as their starting power forward.

Especially because, with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and patience in the mid-post, Hendricks can make plays with the ball in his hands inside-the-arc as well. There’s a lot to like about the 19-year-old.

Ausar Thompson

In many ways, Overtime Elite City Reapers wing Ausar Thompson is a lot like Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. as a player. Both have great size and builds for a wing, thrive in transition, and can do a bit of everything as a scorer but have yet to really develop a go-to move in the halfcourt.

To that point, if the Hornets can’t bring Oubre back this offseason, Thompson is the type of prospect that can help them tremendously in his absence. And though he may not average 20.3 points per game like Oubre did for the Hornets last season, with Oubre averaging 14.9 points per game in his five prior seasons, Oubre himself may not have been able to replicate his 2022-23 numbers.

That said, there’s also just something to say about Thompson being on a free-flowing offense when an elite point guard that will at the very least take advantage of his athleticism.

As a scorer, having somewhat like Michael Jordan himself around would be highly beneficial given Thompson’s size at 6-fooy-7 and 215. After all, the 6-foot-6 MJ played at 198 pounds in his prime and bulked up over the years.

Thompson averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Overtime Elite City Reapers in 2022-23, dominating with his size, athleticism, skill, feel, and footwork.