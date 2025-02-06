The Charlotte Hornets acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for Cody Martin, Vasa Micic and a 2026 second-round pick, per Shams Charania. The Hornets have been active at the deadline, moving Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers the day before. The Hornets now have a starting-caliber center for the next year.

Hornets trade grade: A

The Hornets needed another body at the center spot. Although absorbing his contract is a little inconvenient since Charlotte will have to pay him a little over $37 million for the remainder of this year and next. Yet, getting that first-round pick is their reward for taking on that contract. The Suns' pick for 2026 could be valuable. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's names are being involved in trade talks, and they could be going into next season, too.

Nurkic could also play well in Charlotte. After losing his starting spot to Mason Plumlee, he could have some newfound life with an opportunity to play again. It's possible he can play his way out of Charlotte if he plays well. Producing and putting up numbers on the Hornets could lead to another move for him in the summertime or early next season. This was a trade for the betterment of their future.

Suns trade grade: B+

The Suns didn't do a bad job at all. Getting two more rotational pieces helps their depth for the present. The most important part is that they placed themselves beneath the second apron, freeing up some cash for them to have some extra wiggle room heading into free agency. Both Martin and Micic will be off the books after the 2026 season as well. There's a lot of time before we get there, but it sets them up nicely for another impact player.

Adding in depth is what the Suns wanted to do after they entrapped themselves in this big three with Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker. So getting some extra wing depth and a backup point guard could help them as they get closer to the postseason. Phoenix is currently in the Play-In spot at the moment, but there is enough season left for them to crawl back up the Western Conference standings.

Jeff Peterson is winning at the deadline, low-key

The Hornets general manager, Jeff Peterson, has gained yet another draft asset, adding to his treasure trove of 24-plus for the next six years. In his first full year on the job, he's gearing up for the NBA Draft and free agency more than anything. Winning is always the goal, but after the injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller ensued, Peterson called an audible that seems to be working pretty well at the moment.

Moving on from PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, Nick Richards, Mark Williams, Cody Martin, and Vasa Micic, has gained him plenty of picks moving forward. Those can be flipped for young players of course, but as trade pieces to possibly accelerate the rebuilding process of the team for another player in the future.