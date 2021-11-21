The Charlotte Hornets have turned many heads to start this 2021-22 season. Not far removed from being a cellar-dwelling team, the youth-laden squad of Michael Jordan can now hold their ground and compete with the stronger teams in the league.

More than their evident improvement as a unit, the Hornets currently have a young core that will be a major threat in the league in the years to come. Though most eyes are set on LaMelo Ball, another young talent in Miles Bridges is already making his case to nab his first All-Star appearance in his fourth campaign in the league.

Looking back, the Michigan State product who started his career as a role player for the Hornets in 2018-19 has already come a long way. During the offseason, it is clear that Bridges took the time to strengthen his game and improve on his weaknesses. In fact, it is safe to say that the work that he put in has been paying off so far, as he recently notched a new career high in scoring against the Atlanta Hawks.

Bridges came out with 35 points on 15-of-28 field goal shooting to go with 10 boards and three assists in 38 minutes played. Though his team took a 115-105 defeat against the Hawks, this was just another massive performance in a season full of them for the Hornets’ breakout star.

In 2021-22, the 23-year-old is now the leading scorer for his team with averages of 21.6 points on 45.8% from the field to go along with 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a regular starter for Charlotte. It’s definitely a huge jump from his production last season, when he only averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 66 games played primarily off the bench.

This is a testament to how Bridges has emerged as one of the best weapons the Hornets have on a nightly basis. His improving numbers and also his high-flying abilities and highlight-reel style of play make him one of the better candidates to be named to the upcoming 2022 All-Star Game.

Currently, Bridges is still flying a bit under the radar, but he is definitely capable of putting up a dunk fest if he gets the chance to showcase his skills in the highly anticipated exhibition game. His potential inclusion would be a much-needed confidence booster, not just for him, but also for the entire Hornets team that has been aching to return to the playoffs once again.

Despite the promising potential, Bridges’ path towards nabbing the first All-Star appearance of his young career won’t be easy in an improved Eastern Conference. There will be a lot of competition for those All-Star spots, and Bridges will have to keep this up and continue to help the Hornets win games to get this special recognition this season.

Hopefully, Miles Bridges will get his chance to rep the city of Charlotte and be the first Hornet to return to the All-Star Game since Kemba Walker in 2019. If he does, fans will surely be treated to an entertaining show that they wouldn’t want to miss.