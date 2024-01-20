LaMelo Ball stayed hot in the Hornets' win over the Spurs.

The Charlotte Hornets got back into the win column on Friday, snapping a six-game losing skid. It was a much-needed 124-120 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the league. Plus, without Victor Wembanyama on the floor, it was an advantage on which the Hornets had to capitalize, and they did just that. All five starters scored in double-figures for Charlotte, which also won the rebounding battle and got to the free throw line and converted at the stripe.

LaMelo Ball stays hot amid return

Since returning from a 20-game absence, Ball is averaging 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and three steals per game on 63% true shooting. He's looked more comfortable with each outing. After sitting out for so long, he played his first game at Spectrum Center on Friday since November 26th against the Washington Wizards.

“Oh damn. Yeah, I didn't even know that,” Ball said about playing at home. “Lot of stuff to take in right now after the game.”

“Actually, nah. I just got done being sick a little.” LaMelo Ball on how he felt going into his 28-point night. pic.twitter.com/CU3MQWaUiG — Jerry Donatien (@JerryDonatien) January 20, 2024

Ball has only appeared in 18 games this season, unfortunately, but he hopes to stay healthy and continue to help his team win games one at a time. His plan is simple when it comes down to figuring out how to get more wins down the stretch. ”

Take one [win] try and get the next one and hopefully put some wins together.”

What to expect from Charlotte moving forward

With Ball back in the fold, Charlotte's hope is to soon get other guys back in the mix as well. There is still no timetable on Mark Williams, who according to Steve Clifford remains weeks away from returning due to nagging back issues. Gordon Hayward and Nick Richards will also miss some time with calf and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Hornets won't be back at full-strength for a little while. But with Ball back in the lineup, they should at least keep things interesting over the second half of the 2023-24 season.