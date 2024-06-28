The Charlotte Hornets will not be bringing back Seth Curry with one year left on his contract and the veteran guard will be waived, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“ESPN Sources: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Seth Curry but interest exists on both sides to keep talking on a new deal in July free agency. Team had a deadline today on guaranteeing Curry’s contract for the 2024-2025 season.”

As Wojnarowski notes, this doesn't necessarily mean that Curry won't return to the Hornets. The two sides could come to an agreement for next season, but at this point Curry becomes a free agent and is welcome to negotiate and sign with any NBA team.

Curry signed a two-year/$9 million deal with the Mavericks last offseason before being traded along with Grant Williams to the Hornets in exchange for PJ Washington last February. He played eight games for Charlotte, averaging nine points per game.

Curry has played for nine franchises in his 11-year NBA career, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 43 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Seth Curry could be expendable for Hornets after Reggie Jackson trade

Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson had already exercised his $5.3M player option for the 2024-25 season. However, Jackson's plans to stay in Denver came to a screeching halt Thursday evening when the Nuggets dealt Jackson to the Hornets.

The Nuggets are also sending the Hornets three second-round picks in 2025, 2029, and 2030

Following Bruce Brown's departure last offseason, Jackson assumed the role of the main backup point guard behind Murray. Jackson would appear in all 82 regular-season games, making 23 starts while Murray battled a variety of injuries. He averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. In the 12 playoff games he appeared in, Jackson averaged 3.5 points per game with one assist. While Jackson was in a backup role, the Nuggets clearly wanted more from him off the bench.

The Hornets are still searching for a solid guard rotation to build around LaMelo Ball. While Charlotte has some solid pieces in the front court with Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges, they desperately need some help in the backcourt. With the sixth pick in the NBA Draft earlier this week, the Hornets selected forward Tidjane Salaun – a project with massive potential.

While Jackson is predominately a point guard, he – along with Ball – are both able to play stretches without the ball in their hands. Jackson isn't the answer, per se, but adding him and possibly bringing back Curry on a minimum deal gives the Hornets a reasonable rotation.

In his 13-year NBA career, Jackson has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets. He's averaged 12.6 points per game on 34 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line.