By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

A number of teams were reportedly interested in trading for Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets prior to his previous injury, per Marc Stein. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns were two teams reportedly linked to Oubre. However, he recently underwent surgery and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Oubre has emerged as a reliable veteran presence who’s been in the NBA since 2015. He joined the Hornets in 2021 and produced decent numbers in his initial season with the team. Oubre ultimately averaged 15 points per game on 44 percent field goal shooting last year.

However, Kelly Oubre was averaging 20 points per contest through his first 35 games during the 2022-2023 campaign in Charlotte. Although he was doing it in fairly inefficient fashion, Oubre was still building his trade stock.

The Hornets have endured a miserable season. But with Victor Wembanyama looming in the NBA Draft, Charlotte likely isn’t upset with their results. Nevertheless, Kelly Oubre would have profiled as a quality trade chip for the rebuilding Hornets.

Terry Rozier and the players are trying to perform at a higher level. Tanking may be an issue, but players always give everything they have. Rozier dropped a truth bomb on Charlotte amid their consistent woes.

“It’s like every game has become predictable for us. It’s like we don’t have a way to play, and then sometimes we’ll start defending when our back is against the wall, which is in the fourth quarter,” Rozier said. “It’s tough. We’re playing against the best players in the world and you can’t just turn it on whenever you want to.”

Kelly Oubre will hope to return sooner rather than later and help Charlotte. But it seems unlikely that the Hornets will be able to trade him barring unforeseen circumstances.