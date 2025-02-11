This year's NBA trade deadline did not disappoint as we saw some of the biggest trades in league history, and now multiple days after the deadline passed, the drama is still happening. One important trade that happened before the deadline involved the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets. The trade sent Mark Williams to LA, but it ended up getting rescinded. Now, the Hornets are looking to dispute the Lakers' failed physical for Williams.

“The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers' failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge.”

Drama is usually wrapped up when the NBA trade deadline hits, but that isn't the case this year. It's still going to take some more time to figure this one out.

This trade situation is unlike anything that we typically see in the NBA. It is not common for trades to get rescinded like this, and it's unclear what the end result will be here.

What's been so puzzling about the whole situation is that there have been a lot of conflicting reports regarding why the trade was rescinded. When the news first dropped, reports stated that the Hornets' “failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” was the reason. Apparently, Mark Williams did not pass his physical with the Lakers, and that is why the trade ended up falling through.

If the NBA ends up finding that there was no wrongdoing from the Lakers, then the trade will be rescinded without any compensation.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens here regarding the dispute from the Hornets. This isn't something that we see in the NBA very often, so there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the potential outcomes that we could see in the near future.