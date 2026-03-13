OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history with his 127th consecutive 20+ point game, breaking Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old record. Then, his 35 points led the Thunder to a 104-102 win against the Boston Celtics. Oklahoma City extended its win streak to seven.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on how he's evolved as one of the NBA's elite scorers, as the reigning scoring champion, MVP, and Finals MVP, cemented his name with the longest streak of 20+ point games in league history.

“Over the years, I've just built my game, seen defenses, and I just attack the defenses with the tools I have,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It feels like each year I get better and better at doing so, and I think that's the reason. I just see coverages, learn from them, try to get better, and apply them when I can.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on breaking a 126-game streak

It's been a historic week for Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After tying Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player to ever record a game with 35+ points, 15+ assists, and zero turnovers since Lakers All-Star LeBron James accomplished the feat with the Cavs in 2018. No other player in league history has ever finished with the same stat line.

Without All-Star Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander ended the night with back-to-back threes, including the game-winner, to close out MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in a 129-126 win on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals rematch at the Paycom Center on Sunday.