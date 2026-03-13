The Kansas State Wildcats are moving forward with a new era for their men's basketball program, finding their next head coach.

Kansas State is moving on from a challenging 2025-26 campaign in which they fired head coach Jerome Tang midseason and had Matthew Driscoll take over as the interim coach. Following their season-ending loss in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats have made their next decision.

The Wildcats is on pace to hire Casey Alexander from the Belmont Bruins, per ESPN insider Jeff Borzello.

“Alexander led the Bruins to the Missouri Valley regular-season title this season, winning 26 games before losing in the conference tournament quarterfinals. It was his 10th consecutive season winning at least 20 games,” Borzello wrote in his report.

“Hired away from Lipscomb in 2019, Alexander has been at Belmont for seven seasons. In his first season with the Bruins, they won a share of the Ohio Valley regular-season title and then won the conference tournament. They didn't play in the NCAA tournament, however, after it was canceled due to the pandemic.”

What's next for Kansas State amid Casey Alexander hiring

It marks an intriguing direction for Kansas State to take for the men's basketball program. Casey Alexander providing winning consistency and stability at Lipscomb and Belmont, presenting a huge opportunity for the Wildcats to return to relevance.

Alexander finished with a 113-84 record throughout his six years at Lipscomb, making the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and finished as the runners-up in the 2019 NIT. At Belmont, he went 166-80 throughout the Bruins' time in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference.

Following Kansas State's run to the Elite Eight in 2023, the program regressed with each passing season. The Wildcats was at their lowest point this campaign, finishing with a 12-20 overall record. They exited in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament after losing 105-91 to the BYU Cougars. They will hope for better success with Alexander leading the program's direction for 2026 and beyond.