AJ Dybantsa earned the Kevin Durant label from Kelvin Sampson following the BYU Cougars' 73-66 loss to the Houston Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

Dybantsa is going through the freshman campaign of his collegiate career. He has leapt onto the stage as one of the best freshmen in the country, having high projections as a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa didn't disappoint as he played the entire game against Houston, one of the best squads in the nation. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot 7-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Sampson reflected on Houston's win over BYU after the game, per reporter Joseph Duarte. He took time to give credit to Dybantsa's performance, describing his skillset as one that resembles Durant.

“He's a load. He's a handful. I've coached against all the greats. He's only going to get better and better and better. He's a unique combination of length; he can shoot. I'd say at this point he's a poor man's Kevin Durant. That's who he reminds he of,” Sampson said.

What's next for AJ Dybantsa, BYU after Houston loss

Article Continues Below

It is certainly a high remark for AJ Dybantsa to get from one of the best coaches in college basketball. Kevin Durant is on pace to have a Hall of Fame career as one of the greatest players ever, something that Dybantsa can achieve himself when he enters the league in the future.

BYU fell to a 23-11 overall record on the season, going 9-9 in its Big 12 matchups. They secured the seventh seed in the conference tournament, playing their way from the first round to the quarterfinals.

The Cougars await their postseason hopes on Selection Sunday on March 15. They either secure an At-Large bid for the NCAA Tournament or get an invitation to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).