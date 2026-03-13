Former Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce is still putting the mad in March.

In a video that's been making its rounds on social media, the 65-year-old Pearl can be seen going ballistic in the stands during a game on Thursday between the Tigers, who are now coached by his son, Steven, and the Tennessee Volunteers (coached before by Pearl) in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Bruce Pearl was NOT happy from the stands at the SEC tournament today 😳 pic.twitter.com/naxqy5MQfp — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2026

It is unclear from the video exactly what Pearl was losing his marbles over, or why he was acting that way, but it certainly was not the kind of behavior that looks good in public.

Fans have a lot to say about it as well.

“That’s a horrible look for his son and Auburn! Total embarrassment!” said a fan.

“I mean, what’s his thoughts on Auburn’s final 10 minutes? That’s the real problem,” another one commented.

“Very neutral member of the media,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Seeing Bruce Pearl this upset means someone did something right,” a comment read.

“Bro is coming out of retirement just watch,” said a different social media commenter.

Pearl probably was just upset that his son's team squandered a seven-point halftime lead and lost to the Vols, 72-82. Tennessee went 24-for-32 from the foul line, while Auburn was only 13-for-20 from the charity stripe.

The loss to Tennessee adds even more uncertainty to Auburn basketball's March Madness outlook, as the Tigers' NCAA Tournament fate is now in the hands of the selection committee.