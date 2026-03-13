For the second straight game, Team USA scored a lopsided victory in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers after blasting host country Puerto Rico, 91-48, on Thursday.

Team USA destroyed Senegal in their opening assignment, 110-46, on Wednesday, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese even connecting on one play.

Paige Bueckers led the scoring against Puerto Rico with 16 points, built on five three-pointers. She added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Kiki Irifaen also finished in double-digit scoring, while Clark chipped in eight points, three rebounds, and two assists.

While they coasted to their second win, Clark was not too pleased with their performance, as reported by ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

“I thought the game was a little clunky. We probably didn't play out best,” said Clark.

“I thought we missed some of our defensive coverages, especially with how much we were too, it really limits us in transition when we want to play fast. It's hard to push off of a made free throw.”

Article Continues Below

Team USA had 21 fast break points and the same number of points off turnovers. The bench, including Clark, played huge once again, pouring in 44 points.

Team USA coach Kara Lawson acknowledged the adjustment of Clark, who stars for the Indiana Fever, and the other players who are not starting.

“It's different for them, rotationally. All of these players start with their respective WNBA teams. If they are not the No. 1 option, they are the No. 2 option on their team. So, you're asking them to play a different role. They're all doing it willingly and trying their best,” noted Lawson.

Clark had a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists versus Senegal.

They will face Italy on Saturday.