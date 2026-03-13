The Denver Nuggets' 136-131 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night wasn't just another regular-season win. At one point, Denver was down as much as 20 points, and things were looking bleak. On top of that, the Nuggets were on their second night of a back-to-back, so powering through a comeback against a team like the Spurs was going to be a tall task. But Denver's response in the fourth quarter spoke volumes about the team's resilience.

For Jamal Murray, that's exactly what made the comeback so significant. He would lead a rally that saw the Nuggets outscore the Spurs 34-12 in the fourth.

“These are the games you live for,” Murray said postgame. “May not be playoffs, but these wins mean a lot. It says a lot about your character as a group on the road, dealing with adversity. … But it's amazing to see this group come away with a victory.”

Article Continues Below

Murray would have a difficult first half, where he managed just nine points. However, he would erupt for 30 second-half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. His step-back three-pointer with under five minutes remaining gave Denver its first lead, and he sealed the win by hitting four crucial free throws down the stretch.

The adversity Murray mentioned extends beyond Thursday's game. Throughout the season, the Nuggets have had to navigate a constant stream of injuries, which has left their starting lineup playing only a handful of games together. Even with Aaron Gordon being out for hamstring maintenance, Denver was still able to get it done.

With the victory, Denver improved to 41-26 and moved into a three-way tie for third place in the Western Conference. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, who themselves are fighting for position in this final stretch of the regular season.