Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves may look like kids when they prank each other, but when it is time to take the floor, they are all business for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, they clocked in at Crypto.com Arena and led the Lakers to the win over the Chicago Bulls, 142-130. Doncic had a monster outing with a season-high 51 points on 17-of-31 shooting. He also had a near-triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Reaves, meanwhile, tallied 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, five rebounds, and seven assists.

It was another efficient outing for the backcourt duo, as the Lakers notched their fourth straight win.

The brilliance of Doncic and Reaves was not lost on LeBron James, who had two adjectives for his teammates, as reported by OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

“LeBron James just called Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ‘magical and dynamic,'” wrote Royer on X.

It is unclear whether James chose them specifically to differentiate the styles of Doncic and Reaves, but yeah, “magical” is apt for the former, while “dynamic” is perfect for the latter.

Article Continues Below

It always felt like Doncic has superpowers ever since he entered the NBA in 2018. Reaves, meanwhile, showed vast improvement with his all-around game over the years.

For his part, James returned from a three-game absence due to an elbow injury he sustained against the Denver Nuggets. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

The Lakers won the three games without him, with Doncic and Reaves teaming up to lead the charge.

They improved to 41-25 and will have a rematch with the Nuggets on Saturday.