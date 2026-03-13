No one scored 83 points on Thursday night in the Association, but someone erupted for a 50-point triple-double, courtesy of none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic.

The former NBA scoring champion ripped the Bulls' defense to shreds with a performance to remember. In just 37 minutes, Doncic racked up 51 points and came just an assist away from a 50-point triple-double, as he had 10 rebounds and nine dimes.

He got it going from behind the arc, knocking down nine triples on 14 attempts. He was 17-for-31 overall from the field and 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. Despite the ball being in his hands most of the time, Doncic turned the ball over just once.

A night after Bam Adebayo surpassed Kobe Bryant's 81 points, Doncic gave Lakers and basketball fans a bonkers stat line to celebrate.

“Luka smiling in that Lakers gold after 51-10-9? Pure happiness 🔥 Trade of the century!” said a fan.

“Ethical hoops by GOAT. He had 73 TS,” another one commented.

Article Continues Below

“All class Luka. Amazing game.,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“An honest 51 too,” a comment read.

“Luka putting on a show again. Back-to-back 50-point nights?!” said a different social media commenter.

Luka Doncic also seems to love facing the Bulls. He had 46 points in last January's meeting with Chicago in the Windy City. The good news for Chicago is that it will not be until the 2026-27 NBA season that they likely share the court with Doncic again.

The win over the Bulls improved the Lakers' record to 41-25 and stretched LA's winning streak to four games.