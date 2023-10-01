Kai Jones has had one of the more confusing offseasons in recent NBA history. Jones has embarked on a series of strange social media interactions for the past few months, all of which started with him claiming that the Charlotte Hornets refused to trade him. With training camp approaching, it was announced on Saturday that Jones wouldn't be present due to personal reasons, leading many to wonder what he is dealing with.

Of course, everyone believes that Jones' absence is tied to his strange actions this offseason. However, according to one of Jones' former college teammates in Greg Brown III of the Dallas Mavericks, there's nothing wrong with Jones, and he's simply being himself. Brown said he checked in on Jones, with the Hornets big man saying that he is fine.

Greg Brown III on former UT teammate and current Hornets big, Kai Jones: “Kai has always been like that…People just have never seen the real Kai. Kai is really just showing the real Kai right now.” Brown III said he’s checked in on Kai, and said “he says he’s doing great.” pic.twitter.com/JWD7hslgSP — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) September 30, 2023

Kai Jones' social media activity this offseason has been concerning, and after largely ignoring him, it seems like the Hornets have finally decided to try to find a way to help out their young center. Brown believes that there's nothing to be concerned about, though, and said Jones is simply letting people see who he actually is.

Whether or not that is actually the case remains to be seen, as there's been very little disclosed about the Hornets decision to hold Jones out of training camp. Many believe that Jones is dealing with something and needs help in order to figure out what's going on, and while Brown seems to disagree here, everyone is hoping that there will be some resolution with Jones' status in the upcoming weeks.