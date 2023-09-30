The Charlotte Hornets are heading into the 2023-24 campaign with a lot of hype surrounding their organization after they landed Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Hornets have a lot of young studs around Miller, but one of their youngsters who keeps drawing attention to himself is Kai Jones, and he has done so once again after a viral conversation with a fan on social media.

Jones has been finding himself in the news throughout the offseason for all the wrong reasons, with his odd antics continually making fans wonder what is going on with him. The latest incident from Jones isn't nearly as weird as some of the stuff we have seen from him previously, as he hilariously challenges a fan to a 1v1 in his DMs on social media.

Hornets Kai Jones exchanges DMs with a fan 😭💀 (via @OwnHimMarjon) pic.twitter.com/BXGiooKdUq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

Compared to some of the other stuff we have seen from Kai Jones this offseason, this is a fairly tame incident for Jones. For whatever reason, he wants to take on this fan in a 1v1 on the court, spewing some trash talk along the way. While Jones will obviously be focused on the Milwaukee Bucks when the Hornets play them this season, he may have another matchup to take part in here.

It seems highly unlikely that Jones will ever face this fan in a 1v1, but either way, he seems confident he will win, which makes sense since he's in the NBA after all. At the end of the day, this is just another strange incident for Jones in an offseason that's been full of them, and hopefully that will change once the 2023-24 campaign fully gets underway.