The Charlotte Hornets exhibited their utmost faith in LaMelo Ball as their cornerstone superstar through a massive $260 million, five-year max extension. LaMelo's career has been mired by injuries, which includes 46 missed games last season. Be that as it may, it is clear that Charlotte is not having second thoughts at all about the future of the 21-year-old star.

For his part, LaMelo intends to repay his team's trust in him. Ball officially signed his contract with the Hornets on Thursday in the presence of team general manager Mitch Kupchack. When asked what his goals are for this season, the 6-foot-7 point guard boldly said that he's going for the All-NBA squad this year:

“Shoot for (NBA) first-team, for sure,” Ball said.

Kupchack then asked if the MVP title was something in his crosshairs, to which the former No. 2 overall pick responded affirmatively:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Shooting for that, too,” LaMelo responded. “… Shooting for them all. Main thing winning, though. … That's what you need to shoot for.”

As LaMelo Ball said, however, the biggest thing is winning. The personal accolades are all well and good — such as his Rookie of the Year title and his All-Star appearance — but at the end of the day, he puts a lot more value in winning.

Last season, the Hornets finished with just 27 victories in 82 games. They intend to do much better this time around, especially with LaMelo looking healthy. They added No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller as well, and at this point, you can't deny that the future is bright for Charlotte.